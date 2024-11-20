Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $487.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.09 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $462.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.