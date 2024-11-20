Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $495.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $524.30 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a one year low of $350.55 and a one year high of $552.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $497.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 23.61 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 777.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 141.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 40.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 942.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

