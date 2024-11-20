Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Rambus worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rambus by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 207.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

