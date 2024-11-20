Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,804 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,142,000 after purchasing an additional 151,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,684,000 after buying an additional 192,774 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after buying an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,619,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,797,000 after acquiring an additional 538,906 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $186.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.14 and a 200 day moving average of $155.72. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.