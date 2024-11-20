Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 32,561 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,561 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 182.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 31.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Simply Good Foods

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $198,675.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $636,620.53. The trade was a 23.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scalzo sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $86,010.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,350.90. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,108 shares of company stock worth $9,253,356. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.