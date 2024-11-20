Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 399,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after buying an additional 72,765 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 88,474 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. This represents a 14.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.00. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

