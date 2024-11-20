Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

