Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Copart alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,130,000 after purchasing an additional 941,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,943,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,035,000 after acquiring an additional 598,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Copart by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Copart

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.