Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2,390.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,291,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,239,000 after buying an additional 1,597,263 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Microchip Technology by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,540,000 after buying an additional 1,114,962 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,189,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,329,000 after acquiring an additional 961,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,838,000 after acquiring an additional 736,818 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

MCHP stock opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.63 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

