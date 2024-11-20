Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 85,235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 76,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE NWE opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $57.48.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NWE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

