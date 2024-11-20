Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 526.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBIN opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.46. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

