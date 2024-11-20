Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $546,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,635.21. The trade was a 14.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $1,184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,822,574.24. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,464 shares of company stock worth $12,640,276. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.24 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

