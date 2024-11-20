Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. This trade represents a 6.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,639 shares of company stock worth $3,175,803 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto stock opened at $103.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion and a PE ratio of 32.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.26. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

