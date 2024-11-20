Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,569 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,428,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,450,000 after purchasing an additional 503,059 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,073 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,584,000 after buying an additional 804,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,256,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,161,000 after buying an additional 128,055 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 80.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

