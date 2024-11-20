Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.2 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $87.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,757 shares of company stock valued at $26,262,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

