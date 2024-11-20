Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $112,817.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,506.80. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,626.50. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,126 shares of company stock worth $604,420. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.75. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $131.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

