Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Starwood Property Trust worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 138,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

