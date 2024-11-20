Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,546,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,302,000 after buying an additional 191,258 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,572,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after acquiring an additional 516,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 48.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,406,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 458,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at $19,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $112.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Urban Edge Properties

In other news, CFO Mark Langer sold 93,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $2,214,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,183.12. The trade was a 72.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UE. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

