Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $821.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $812.18 and its 200 day moving average is $729.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $454.71 and a twelve month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

