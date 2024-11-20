Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,413 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 36.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,327,000 after acquiring an additional 271,622 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.5% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

