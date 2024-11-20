Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 561 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 214,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

LHX stock opened at $243.55 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.34 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.74.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 8,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

