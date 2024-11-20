Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 75,782 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,782 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Georges Gemayel sold 14,213 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $520,480.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,595.30. The trade was a 51.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $554,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,236. This represents a 64.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,213 shares of company stock worth $5,660,180 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

