Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.19.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $196.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $132.74 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.22.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

