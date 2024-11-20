National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$123.00 to C$135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$126.36.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$135.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$87.92 and a 1-year high of C$135.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$129.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$119.66.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.50% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$133.71 per share, with a total value of C$38,107.35. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

