Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 31,661 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,661 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Valvoline worth $17,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 187.6% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,879,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,194,000 after buying an additional 1,226,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $32,670,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $25,538,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $11,992,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $9,974,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $48.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Valvoline declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

