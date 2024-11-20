Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 1,388 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of CyberArk Software worth $17,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYBR stock opened at $315.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,166.71 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $186.96 and a 52-week high of $318.16.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

