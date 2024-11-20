Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 9,537 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,117 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $17,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $187.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.99. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.88 and a 52 week high of $306.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $321.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

