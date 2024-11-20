Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $16,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 61.0% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 0.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.0% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.

Allegion Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $103.19 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,511.68. The trade was a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

