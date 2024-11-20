Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Allison Transmission worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 307.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $353,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $9,561,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $235,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,286.60. This trade represents a 19.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This represents a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,741 shares of company stock worth $781,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $121.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.37.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

