Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $18,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $96,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,107,000 after acquiring an additional 183,696 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 395.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after acquiring an additional 114,259 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,972,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2,912.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $206.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.95. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

IBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBP

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.