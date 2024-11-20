Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $17,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,011,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,917,000 after purchasing an additional 80,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,003,000 after purchasing an additional 162,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after purchasing an additional 123,693 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.5% during the second quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 1,146,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,133,000 after purchasing an additional 485,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 344.5% during the first quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 847,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 656,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -17.60%.

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

