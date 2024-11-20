Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $344,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 35,636 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Truist Financial by 1,117.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,095,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

NYSE:TFC opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

