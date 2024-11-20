Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $14,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Woodward alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 101.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $1,776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,929.15. This represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,304. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Stock Up 0.6 %

Woodward stock opened at $170.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average of $170.92. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $128.52 and a one year high of $188.35.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.