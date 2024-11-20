Natixis Advisors LLC Has $14.61 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,292 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $122.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.54. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.06 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

