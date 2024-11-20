Natixis Advisors LLC Has $17.06 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Sealed Air by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 156,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 90.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,856,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $2,098,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.4 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.