Natixis Advisors LLC Has $18.53 Million Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,347 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $18,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 222.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 154.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 140.3% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.7% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

BECN stock opened at $109.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.54. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.54 and a 1 year high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,790. This represents a 22.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $725,796.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,969.86. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,146. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

