Natixis Advisors LLC Has $18.56 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,044 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $18,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $518,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,660.55. This trade represents a 18.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,626 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $90.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

