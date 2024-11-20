Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,747 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Cadence Bank worth $15,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 11.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 7.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CADE. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

CADE stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $447.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

