Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 1,211 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $18,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.42.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.4 %

CBOE opened at $205.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.49. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This represents a 15.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,160 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.