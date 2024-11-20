Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 17,026 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $16,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 6,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $121.26 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.74 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 51.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

