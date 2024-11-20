Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 34,573 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,573 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of AptarGroup worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 167.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 69,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 21.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,844,599.36. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $162,752.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,977.84. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,499 shares of company stock worth $6,393,076. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $166.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

AptarGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

