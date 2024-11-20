Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 4,615 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $122.94 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $126.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.