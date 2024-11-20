Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 48,009 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of HealthEquity worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,822,000 after acquiring an additional 325,906 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,184,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 924.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 198,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,133 shares during the period. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,284,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQY opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $103.12.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at $363,642.40. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

