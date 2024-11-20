Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 648,973 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498,916 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 648,973 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $16,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,694,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 533,714 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 65.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,556,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,550,000 after buying an additional 430,582 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITUB. UBS Group downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

