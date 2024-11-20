Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 78,107 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,121 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 78,107 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Glacier Bancorp worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,134,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 61.6% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.