Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,253.69. The trade was a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

AMETEK stock opened at $193.46 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.03 and a twelve month high of $196.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.