Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,568 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4,161.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $69,384,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 394.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 267,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,668,000 after acquiring an additional 175,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average is $104.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $111.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. The trade was a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $1,418,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,437.36. This trade represents a 26.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 490,613 shares of company stock valued at $50,858,457. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.