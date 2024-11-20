Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $16,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth $125,418,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 10,126.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 193,914 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,384,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,560,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,881,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 60.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 347,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,452,000 after buying an additional 130,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $138.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.10 and a twelve month high of $150.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.92.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.90 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.409 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

