Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $238.31 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $148.50 and a 52-week high of $245.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.18.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 9.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,211.48. This trade represents a 22.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,145. This trade represents a 33.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

