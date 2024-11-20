Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Dover worth $16,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 54.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dover by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $136.50 and a 12-month high of $204.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.31 and its 200 day moving average is $185.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The trade was a 54.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

